Proposal Would Allow Anyone to go Topless on Nantucket Beaches

February 16, 2022

NANTUCKET (AP) – A woman whose family has lived on Nantucket for seven generations wants to give everyone–regardless of gender–the right to take off their tops on the Massachusetts resort island’s beaches.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Dorothy Stover has proposed a bylaw amendment called “Gender Equality on Beaches” that will be taken up at town meeting in May.

It reads in part: “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach.”

Even if the measure passes at Town Meeting, it may still require a change in state law.

From The Associated Press

