Arts Community on Cape Cod Feeling Effects of COVID-19

March 17, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The arts community on the Cape is also feeling the effects of the Coronavirus.

Cotuit Center for the Arts, the Cahoon Museum of American Art, and the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater all announced closings this week as precautions against COVID-19.

The Cotuit Center for the Arts has suspended all public performances, events, and classes until further notice.

The Center is planning to reschedule as many of the canceled events as possible and will be in contact with current ticket holders and class registrants.

The Cahoon Museum is changing its seasonal opening date to Wednesday, April 1.

If the date is changed further, the museum will communicate the information to the public and members.

All ticket sales for the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater have been suspended until after April 1 and multiple shows have been canceled.

Shows include “The Serengeti Rules” on Saturday, March 21, The Community Showcase with Wellfleet Rec Department, on Saturday March 28 and April 4, and the Tour of Croatia in September.

The theater has also taken precautions for the health and comfort of locals such as sanitizing regimen and surfaces throughout the facility, all seats and armrests are being disinfected prior to and following every performance, and hand sanitizer dispensers, disinfecting wipes, and tissues are placed throughout the building.

For more information regarding these closures, visit Artsonthecape.com, Cahoonmuseum.org, and what.org.

 

About Matt Pitta

Matt Pitta has been covering Cape-centric news for more than two decades. A three-time Edward R. Murrow award recipient, Pitta has also served as a professor of journalism at Emerson College and Suffolk University, both in Boston.


