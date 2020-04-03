Arts Foundation Launches Relief Fund for Local Artists

HYANNIS-As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people–including local artists–are having work opportunities cancelled or postponed until further notice.

To aid those artists, the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has launched the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund to help artists who live, work, create, or preform in the area and are impacted by the novel coronavirus.

“We’ve had some very generous donors, like-minded donors, that felt that the impact to the individual artists was really critical right now,” said Executive Director Julie Wake.

The foundation has raised over $10,000 for the cause, and has set a goal of raising another $20,000 by the beginning of May.

Starting at the end of April, one-time relief funds of up to $500 per individual applicant will be given out to people like teachers and contractors that provide support for artistic events.

“It’s not a lot of money that we’re granting out,” Wake said, “but we feel like it’s what we should be doing, and we hope to grow it to make a bigger impact.”

Wake noted that this is the first of two phases to aid those in the arts and culture community; the foundation will look to help cultural nonprofit organizations once the pandemic ends.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod is seeking more donors and business partners to help reach its goal for the fund. For more information, visit the foundation’s website by clicking here.