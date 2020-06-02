Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Announces Scholarships for Creative Seniors

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod in partnership with The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod will be awarding five scholarships of $1,000 each to local graduating high school seniors pursuing creative arts fields.

“Our long partnership with The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod conveys an important message to our local youth that arts truly matter,” said Executive Director Julie Wake.

“Our goal is to make sure that our local talent feels supported and encouraged to pursue their passion. If they succeed, we all benefit.”

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must live on Cape Cod, be graduating from a public, private, tech, or home education school and be accepted into a degree program in their field at an accredited college or university.

According to AFCC, recipients will be selected based on the quality of submissions, the excellence of the work and academic achievement.

Categories include visual arts, performance arts and creative writing.

Visual arts includes architecture, graphic design, painting, sculpture, and mixed media concentrations.

Set and costume design, dance and vocal and instrumental music are included under performance arts.

Creative writing includes poetry, short story and screenwriting.

Students can visit artsfoundation.org/programs/scholarships to apply.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 30 at midnight.

In July, scholarship recipients will be announced.