Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Supporting Local Artists Amid COVID-19

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has taken multiple steps to assist struggling artists on the Cape since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the creation of the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund.

Executive Director Julie Wake said that the fund, started in early April, has raised over $60,000 and is still growing.

“Phase 1 for us was to focus on individual artists, the gig musicians, the workshop artists and teachers,” said Wake.

“We granted out a little over $30,000 to about 80 individuals. We saw a slowdown in applicants around the time when unemployment opened up to contract and gig workers, so we saw kind of a slowdown in that.”

Wake said that they have plans for a second phase of funding which will focus on the cultural institutions and organizations reopening in Phase 3, but individuals are still in need of relief as well.

“I’ve seen an uptick again recently in the applications from individuals. So this is an incredibly important fund that we need to continue to focus on and continue to raise much needed funding and awareness about how fragile the arts are during this pandemic,” said Wake.

“We’re really lucky that Phase 3 is opening, but it’s under a lot of contingencies. It’s a lot of work for these arts leaders to make sure that things are safe and that their staffing protocol is working and that everyone feels safe and welcome. It’s a lot of pressure right now.”

Wake said that the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has faced several challenges of its own during the pandemic, including how to adapt their usual programs for the safety of the general public.

“We are re-imagining our programming. Our annual Pops by the Sea concert that’s happened for 34 years, this would have been our 35th. Obviously we had to cancel that as it invites thousands of people to the Hyannis Green. So this year we’ve worked with the Boston Symphony Orchestra to do an online program and we’re really fortunate Citizens Bank, our sponsor, has supported our efforts to move things to a virtual format this year,” said Wake.

Wake also said that they are excited to use new platforms to talk about other events and services they provide, as the concerts sometimes overshadow the other programming.

This year, Wake said that the annual honorary chair will be used to celebrate those who are on the frontline during the health crisis.

“Every year we have an honorary chair, and this year it will be our healthcare workers. We’re celebrating the Cape Cod Healthcare workers who have helping us through this pandemic and continue to do it. I know it hasn’t been easy, and it’s still not easy, so we will be celebrating them as well during our one hour program about the Pops,” said Wake.

Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan comes with some changes for artists on Cape, though these changes don’t affect every artist the same way, according to Wake.

“A lot of our teaching artists will be able to go back to in-person classes. Castle Hill in Truro has started to do some outdoor type classes as well as the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, they’ll be having some smaller, more intimate sized classes. Some people will want to do it and some people won’t. There’s a real psychological barrier to going back into an inside class and the kind of unknown still,” said Wake.

“The gig musicians are going to have a little harder time. We’ve been talking a lot about how the spread of the virus is through speaking and especially singing where it transmits particles, so singers are really struggling with this. They’ll continue to sing, but it’s been pretty much a virtual platform for them right now.”

Wake said that she hopes that outdoor dining will increase opportunities for musicians and singers in Phase 3.

Wake also noted the relationship that artists have with local businesses, as arts like music can help bring patrons to restaurants and other businesses.

“It’s a great partnership between the arts and business. It always has been on Cape, as tourism is such an important part of our summer here and so are the arts,” said Wake.

Despite many businesses reopening in Phase 3, Wake said that a survey the Foundation took recently showed many artists still have fears and anxieties surrounding the pandemic.

“We did a survey and one of the results came up that they are concerned for their safety. Nobody wants to get sick or infect their family. It’s going to be a long battle ahead, and I hope that the public really thinks about being a partner, playing a partner, and really getting these cultural organizations up and running and listening to the protocol and supporting what these leaders really need,” said Wake.

The survey also showed that artists and institutions were worried about money and income streams.

“That’s been the top concern. We’re concerned about that too for both individual artists as well as cultural organizations to really get people in. It’s amazing to see how our museums are really trying to get things in place for people to be reconnected with culture,” said Wake.

“I’m excited to see the reopening, I just hope that everybody plays a partnership in this reopening and Phase 3.”