Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Supports Local Artists Through Auctions

HYANNIS – To help support local artists and cultural organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will be holding virtual silent and live art auctions.

“Proceeds from these events will ensure our local artists and cultural organizations have the resources and support they need to rebound from the past few months,” AFCC Executive Director Julie Wake said in a statement.

“These auctions are a great opportunity for the public to not only take home one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect the creative talent that abounds in our region, but to give back to artists who have lost income and museums, theaters, and art venues that have had to temporarily shut their doors and lay off or furlough employees out of necessity.”

The AFCC Silent Art Auction will kick off July 23 and run through August 9, featuring art from local Cape Cod artists.

AFCC Board Member Carl Lopes of Barnstable, Traci Harmon-Hay of Wellfleet, Joe Diggs of Osterville and Pete Hocking of Provincetown are among the artists with pieces available in the silent auction.

The Live Art Auction will take place August 6 at 6 pm and will be streamed from the Chatham Bars Inn with Melyora de Koning of the auction house Phillips as the auctioneer.

The live auction will feature “A Symphony,” this year’s commemorative Pops by the Sea painting by Provincetown artist Cynthia Packard.

Other past Pops by the Sea artists will have pieces up for auction as well, including Joyce Utting Schutter (2019) of Sandwich, Jim Holland (2018) of Brewster, Jackie Reeves (2017) of Sandwich and Cleber Stecei (2016) of Mashpee.

Dianna Braginton-Smith of Yarmouth Port submitted a piece, “Pops by the Sea,” in honor of her older sister, Heather, who painted the artwork for the 4th Annual Pops by the Sea in 1989.

Heather Braginton-Smith died in an automobile accident on Route 6 in March 1997 at the age of 37.

“Pops by the Sea” was created from an unfinished oil painting by Heather that Dianna completed, incorporating elements of Heather’s commemorative piece for the 1989 Pops.

Funds raised by the auctions will go to the individual artists as well as the AFCC to support and promote arts and culture on Cape Cod through annual grants, fellowships, scholarships and the AFCC Access Program, which connects economically-disadvantaged students to artistic opportunities.

Those interested can sign up for the silent and live auctions at the AFCC website or by contacting AFCC Director of Development Amy Tuttle at atuttle@artsfoundation.org.