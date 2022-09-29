Arts Foundation of Cape Cod to Open Fall Grant Cycle

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will keep with the existing trend in increasing the amount it grants to art related projects and programs in Barnstable County.

On October 3, the AFCC will open a letter of intent on its website, www.artsfoundation.org . The deadline of applications will be Friday, October 28.

In the past six years, the AFCC has increased its it total amount granted from $15,000 and 17 recipients to over $77,000 and 42 recipients.

Grants are available to non profits and those who live and work in Barnstable County. Average grant amounts range from $500 to $2,000, but some applications of up to $5,000 may be considered.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com NewsCenter