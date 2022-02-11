As COVID Cases Declines, Officials Say the Fight Is Not Over

HYANNIS – With the latest surge of COVID brought on by the Omicron variant waning, local lawmakers and community leaders celebrated the progress the region has made in fighting the virus.

“We have made enormous progress from where we were a year ago,” said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr during the weekly roundtable Thursday.

“A year ago, we were on the cusp of vaccination. Vaccines were approved but not available, I think all of us remember those terrible days last winter.”

The latest figures from state health officials place the 7-day positivity rate statewide at about 3.8 percent.

Barnstable County meanwhile is looking at a 14-day passivity rate of just above 11 percent, though that window covers twice as many days and incorporates cases from the tail end of the surge.

He highlighted the region’s vaccination rates, which are among the highest in the nation, as one of the reasons why numbers have declined.

Cyr said that now the focus turns towards building the tools necessary to deal with COVID in the future.

“There’s likely going to be a reopening, but we’re asking people to be aware that it is highly likely that we will continue to see more variants. We will see additional surges of COVID-19 in the future—we’re talking about the coming months and coming years. We need to be nimble and ready to respond,” said Cyr.

He and other officials including Barnstable Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien encouraged residents to hold on to their masks even as mandates and advisories are lifted, as they could return at any time so long as variants of COVID continue to pose a threat.

“It’s important not to look at this as being the end. It’s not. COVID is still out there. Omicron is still out there. It’s really important that you still protect yourself,” said O’Brien.

“If you’re in a crowded situation, don’t be afraid to wear it.”

Officials also added that residents should continue public health safety practices and good hygiene as some community members are still immunocompromised or are otherwise at-risk for severe symptoms, or may not be able to get vaccinated.

To help facilitate management of the virus, testing and vaccine resources that have been built up will also stay in place, said Cyr.