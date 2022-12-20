Group Offers Environmentally Friendly Holiday Tips

HYANNIS – With celebrations during the holiday season continuing, the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) has offered tips to ensure that the ocean is preserved.

Trash related to the holidays, such as lights and Christmas trees, are often found in the water and on shorelines. Officials with the ICC recommend using decorations that are suitable for long-term use.

Glitter should be avoided, as they are a form of microplastics that can be ingested by humans and other animals.

Gifts with plastic packaging should also be avoided, while reusable gift bags are preferred as opposed to wrapping paper.

Holiday clothing is often discarded and stranded along beaches and in oceans, so the group advises people to be resourceful with their wardrobe.

The ICC claims that single-plastic food items are the most common pollutants along shorelines, so those throwing parties are urged to use reusable forks, knives, cups, and other utensils.

To learn more, visit the ICC’s website by clicking here.