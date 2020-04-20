You are here: Home / NewsCenter / As Mail Voting Pushed, Some Fear Loss of In-Person Option

As Mail Voting Pushed, Some Fear Loss of In-Person Option

April 20, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in some states are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person in favor of voting exclusively by mail, as an effort to address concerns about voting during a global pandemic.

But some states are moving so quickly that voting rights groups say they run the risk of disenfranchising groups of voters.

Those groups include people with disabilities, people who need language assistance, lack regular mail service or are simply unable to keep up with last-minute election changes.

Democrats have joined the fight, filing a lawsuit in Nevada to force the state to open more polling sites for its June primary.

Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


