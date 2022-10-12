You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Military Seeks to Address Mental Health Amid Suicide Increases

Military Seeks to Address Mental Health Amid Suicide Increases

October 12, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military’s mental health protocols.

But many service members in crisis still fear coming forward and admitting they need help. And those who do seek that help often find themselves fighting through deep-rooted stigma surrounding mental health issues, bureaucratic obstacles, and internal pressure to stay on the job.

The Pentagon has created an independent committee to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs. At the same time, a network of military-adjacent charitable organizations has tried to fill the gaps with a variety of programs and outreach efforts.

By Ashraf Khalil, Associated Press

