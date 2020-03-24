Arts Foundation Highlights Impact of Culture During Virus Outbreak

HYANNIS-The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod is advising local residents to keep the arts in mind as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Executive Director Julie Wake said that the pandemic is having a frightening impact on the local arts community.

“When you can’t show your work and you have to close your doors, and you’ve been working on productions for months, this really will take a toll,” Wake said.

Considering the size and vibrancy of the arts landscape on Cape Cod, Wake pointed out how notable it is that arts organizations across the area are working together to prevent the spread of the virus.

Even during this period of social distancing, Wake encouraged audiences to follow along with these organization on social media.

“I’m a big believer in having an artist or a creative person at the table to really figure out some cool and innovative ways to stay engaged with audiences,” she said.

With that, however, monetary resources are still necessary for artistic endeavors to thrive moving forward. Wake hopes the community can support the local arts scene in any way that they can.

She suggests reconsidering asking for refunds for cancelled shows or events, and to potentially make donations.

Wake is encouraging artists to continue to create during this downtime, and reminding local residents that arts truly matter to culture and the community.

For more information, visit the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.