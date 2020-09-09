You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After One Illness

September 9, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, England (AP) – Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness is a side effect of the shot.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said it was pausing vaccinations to look into “a potentially unexplained illness,” to see if the link is real or a coincidence.

Temporary halts in medical studies aren’t uncommon.

Two other vaccines are in huge, final-stage tests in the United States.

One is made by Moderna and the other by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

