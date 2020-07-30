You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Hosting Virtual Fundraiser

July 30, 2020

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will be holding the “Stars of Shark Week” fundraiser next week.

Held in association with the Discovery Channel, the event will occur in place of the conservancy’s annual Great White Gala.

Dr. Greg Skomal will be joined by Emmy Award winning Discovery Channel cinematographer and producer Andy Casagrande and great white shark expert Chris Fallows for the virtual event.

An online silent auction has also been launched by the conservancy. Prizes include a private party at the Shark Center in Chatham, locally crafted art, and a 2021 shark research adventure.

The auction will run until August 6, which is also the date of the Stars of Shark Week fundraiser. The online fundraiser goes lives at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $25. Donations are also being accepted for those who cannot join the virtual fundraiser.

For more information, visit the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


