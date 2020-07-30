Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Hosting Virtual Fundraiser

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will be holding the “Stars of Shark Week” fundraiser next week.

Held in association with the Discovery Channel, the event will occur in place of the conservancy’s annual Great White Gala.

Dr. Greg Skomal will be joined by Emmy Award winning Discovery Channel cinematographer and producer Andy Casagrande and great white shark expert Chris Fallows for the virtual event.

An online silent auction has also been launched by the conservancy. Prizes include a private party at the Shark Center in Chatham, locally crafted art, and a 2021 shark research adventure.

The auction will run until August 6, which is also the date of the Stars of Shark Week fundraiser. The online fundraiser goes lives at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $25. Donations are also being accepted for those who cannot join the virtual fundraiser.

For more information, visit the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s website by clicking here.