Attorney General Announces Grant to Provide Relief for Small Businesses

HYANNIS – Two new initiatives to provide financial relief and legal assistance to small businesses impacted by closures and losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have been announced by Attorney General Maura Healey.

The Small Business Relief Partnership Grant Program will provide funding to municipalities and regional planning agencies assisting small businesses in their communities.

Grant funds will go towards addressing fixed debt, payroll, accounts payable, lost sales, lost opportunities, and other expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant awards can vary up to an amount of $500,000, and individual requests cannot exceed $50,000.

“This is an incredibly difficult time financially for people across the state – and our small businesses have been hit especially hard,” said Healey in a statement.

“We hope that these resources will provide some much-needed relief and support to help keep their workforce employed. We will get through this crisis together.”

The Attorney General’s office has also launched a COVID Relief Coalition with Ropes & Gray, Lawyers for Civil Rights, and Lawyers Clearinghouse to provide vulnerable businesses and organizations with pro bono legal support.