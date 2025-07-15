Attorney General Campbell secures millions for statewide opioid recovery

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE COUNTY – Mass Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has announced that a nationwide coalition of Attorney’s General has secured over $700 million in nationwide settlements with opioid drugmakers.

Of that number, Massachusetts is expected to receive up to $17 million for Opioid abatement funding.

The defendants are Mylan, Hikma, Amneal, Apotex, Indivior, Sun, Alvogen, and Zydus.

Additionally, all but one of these companies are prohibited from marketing opioid products or selling any product that contains over 40 mg of oxycodone.

To date, the state has received over $340 million out of over $1 billion in settlement funding, in a continuing and concerted effort to reduce the damage opioid use has wrought upon statewide residents and families, with many Cape towns among those affected.

“While nothing can compensate for the lives lost and upended by the ongoing opioid crisis, I am grateful to secure these funds on behalf of Massachusetts residents who have been devastated by the crisis – funds that will meaningfully support opioid prevention, harm reduction, recovery, and more,” said Attorney General Campbell.

“I will continue to work to hold accountable those who’ve played a role in unlawfully fueling this crisis and use every tool available to advance safe and healthy communities across the Commonwealth,” she said.

Locally, towns like Barnstable are accepting nonprofit applications to address regional opioid addiction.