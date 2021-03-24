You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Attorney General Fights to Eliminate Gun Loophole

March 24, 2021

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healy has signed on to a letter imploring U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to eliminate a loophole that allows individuals to purchase parts to make their own gun without a background check.

Closing the loophole in the Gun Control Act would mean categorizing “80 percent receivers” as firearms that require a background check.

Part of the concern surrounding these 80 percent receivers and items like them is that they can be assembled into what are called “ghost guns”, or guns with no serial number that cannot be traced or kept track of by the government.

Healy called these guns a “serious threat to public safety”.

Previously, Healy has tackled the issue of gun control in a similar way by warning the public of the dangers of firearms made at home with purchased parts, 3-D printed weapons, and those transferred without going through the proper channels.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

