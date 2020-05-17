You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Attorney General Healey Announces New Efforts To Protect Small Business

Attorney General Healey Announces New Efforts To Protect Small Business

May 17, 2020

BOSTON – In response to growing concerns from small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Attorney General Maura Healey announced new efforts recently to provide support and help secure relief for those businesses in need.

Healey’s office has launched an online assistance page for small businesses, including information on available grants loans, guidance on insurance coverage, rent abatement, options to cut expenses, mortgage relief, and access to free legal assistance.

“Small businesses are looking for every opportunity to get financial relief and support for their staff during the crisis- they cannot do this alone,” said Healey.

