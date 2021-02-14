You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Healey to Focus on Social Justice in 2021 Legislative Plans

February 14, 2021

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey says social justice will be a big part of her legislative plans for the coming year.

Reform of hate crime statutes and increased protection against elderly abuse were a couple of the issues targeted.

The collection of bills involves both new and refiled legislation, with modernization of protections for consumers in automobile transactions being one of the areas receiving a rework.

Healey also plans to work alongside the legislature on issues such as racial equity and climate change.

Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be another focus of the attorney general for this year.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

