Healey to Focus on Social Justice in 2021 Legislative Plans

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey says social justice will be a big part of her legislative plans for the coming year.
Reform of hate crime statutes and increased protection against elderly abuse were a couple of the issues targeted.
The collection of bills involves both new and refiled legislation, with modernization of protections for consumers in automobile transactions being one of the areas receiving a rework.
Healey also plans to work alongside the legislature on issues such as racial equity and climate change.
Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be another focus of the attorney general for this year.
Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter