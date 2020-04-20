Attorney General Launches Website for First Responders and Healthcare Workers

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey recently launched a new website focused on providing resources for healthcare workers and first responders in Massachusetts and information for the public on how to help and thank the front-line workers responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

FrontlineMA.org was created in collaboration with HubSpot and IDEO in response to the need for a centralized information source for front-line workers, including info on personalized protective equipment (PPE), prioritized testing, safe housing, meals, self-care and emergency child care.

The site also invites the public to help by offering messages of support, buying meals for front-line workers, providing safe places for workers to stay when off shift, or by donating PPE.

The site will also feature a “Hero Wall” with posters, messages, and pictures from the public showing support for the front-line workers, as well as providing workers with a chance to share their own experiences.

“Our medical providers and first responders are working nonstop to save lives, so we wanted to make it easier for them to access information about the services and support they need to take care of themselves,” AG Healey said in a statement.

“We hope that this website will serve as a useful hub for statewide resources and as a way to say thank you for the sacrifices our front-line workers are making throughout this public health crisis.”

The website includes pages dedicated to request forms and statewide contacts to obtain PPE, details on the state’s free priority testing sites, alternative housing to limit the risk of transmission, a list of free or discounted food from local restaurants, information on emergency childcare, and guidance on self-isolation and quarantine.

The website will be updated by the Attorney General’s office as the pandemic continues and more information becomes available.