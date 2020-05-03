Attorney General Maura Healey Releases COVID-19 Flyers

BOSTON – In an effort to provide clear guidance to the public during the COVID-19 crisis Attorney general Maura Healey’s Office is distributing thousands of resource flyers.

The docusments are in multiple languages and target communities across Massachusetts that are disparately impacted.

“The Equal Access to Care Flyer” includes information on a person’s rights to health care regardless of immigration status, and the importance of not being afraid to seek medical care during the crisis if you are sick, injured or in need of routine care.

“The COVID-19 Protections Flyer” includes information about how people in Massachusetts are safeguard from a number if concerns stemming from the crisis, including eviction and foreclosure, debt collection, utility shutoffs, price gouging, and discrimination. The flyer also lists financial assistance that people may qualify for.

“In a time of uncertainty, fear, and desperate need, we want people to have access to resources,” said Healey.

The flyer was translated into Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Haitian Creole, Cape Verdean Creole, French, Arabic and Russian.

“Language access provides a huge disconnect to communities of color impacted by COVID-19,” said Healey

Close to 20,000 physical copies and thousands of electronic flyers were distributed to the states community-based organizations, faith based groups, neighborhood associations, food pantries, and hospitals.