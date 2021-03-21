You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Attorney General Provides Tech for Communities Hit Hardest by COVID

HYANNIS – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has announced that her office has released $10,000 to four community centers in cities hardest hit by COVID-19 to provide video enabled devices such as Tablets, Google Chrome Books, Computers, and other internet enabled devices to assist tenants in virtually accessing the eviction hearings.

“Our goal with this grant program is to help tenants who are at risk of losing their homes and may not have access to technology to advocate for themselves in court and safely participate in hearings,” said Healey.

The funds will be divided equally in four 2,500 intervals to Centro de Apoyo Familiar in Lawrence, Eliot Community Human Services in Everett, the Lynn YMCA, and The United Way of Greater Plymouth County’s Family Center at Community Connections in Brockton.

The funding comes at an opportune time for many as the federal eviction moratorium is expected to expire in March 31.

