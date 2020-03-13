Local Author Tells Story of Cape Cod’s Serial Rapist

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Author Casey Sherman has written a number of books on historical events and subjects, but his latest story was unplanned and came from a chance encounter.

After having dinner at Columbo’s on Main Street in Hyannis a few months ago, he was approached by Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson and his wife Michelle Linn, who wanted a few minutes with the local author to tell their story.

“Frank was very eager to tell the story about one of the first real violent cases that he worked as a young detective, and I was already drawn in by that particular element to Frank’s story and then he points to his beautiful wife Michelle and says ‘Well the victim was my future wife Michelle,’” said Sherman.

“At that point, I said okay I’m in.”

A few minutes turned into hours spent with the couple, and is now a story that is featured in this month’s issue of Boston Magazine.

Titled “Cape Fear”, the story takes readers back to Memorial Day weekend 1988 when the Cape was a much different place.

“All of the college kids and young adults are coming down to really kick off the summer season and there’s a serial rapist on the loose in Hyannis and Yarmouth, committing atrocious crimes against women and collecting macabre mementos of his crimes,” said Sherman.

Linn, who was 23 years old and living in Rutland at the time, traveled to the Cape with friends and was out at area nightclubs one night when she and her friends decided to go back to their motel room.

Her other friend had the only room key and was away, so she went alone to the front desk to ask for another key.

That’s when she encountered the serial rapist who would change her life forever.

The story takes readers through Linn’s experience, including revealing the news to her family and her partnership with then-detective Frederickson to catch the suspect, who would go on to commit more crimes throughout the summer.

Linn said at first she wasn’t going to report the incident, but with her friends support, she changed her mind.

“It was definitely challenging and the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life,” said Linn.

“As I started hearing more and more victims, I was getting angrier and angrier.”

It was race against time to find the man, as they knew that their chances of finding him at the end of the summer were going to be even harder when most seasonal locations would be closed for the year.

More than the actual crime itself, the story is also about a partnership between Linn and Frederickson, who she trusted to get the person that was responsible for the acts.

It was different time then, when DNA technology wasn’t available so Frederickson said that he was glad that he had Linn’s help to find the suspect.

“You kind of feed off each other, it’s like you get determined and then you do get angry and you get scared too because you want to prevent someone else from getting hurt, because you can see the pattern of things happening,” said Frederickson.

Linn said that helping to find the suspect gave her something to focus on besides being a victim and feeling hurt.

“It made me feel stronger because I was doing something, I was fighting back instead of just sitting back and letting myself be a victim,” said Linn.

“I hope that people learn to not just to be a victim and not just wallow in being a victim, but actually fight back and try to change their circumstances.”

Years later, the partnership between Frederickson and Linn turned into love, as they got married.

Still, it’s a story that they haven’t told many people about, but are encouraged to tell through Sherman’s eyes.

“Normally I write about the unsung heroes or people that are thrust into extraordinary circumstances, whether it’s the Boston Marathon bombing or the “Finest Hours”, and I see a lot of similarities between what Frank and Michelle went through in the summer of 1988,” said Sherman.