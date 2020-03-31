Gas Prices Drop 11 Cents in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – Gasoline prices are quickly dropping to nearly $2 per gallon in Massachusetts as people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular fell 11 cents in the past week to an average of $2.05. Massachusetts’ price is 4 cents higher than the national per-gallon average of $2.01. A year ago, the average price in Massachusetts was 48 cents higher.

AAA also found a wide range of prices for regular in Massachusetts from a low of $1.72 to a high of $2.75 per gal