You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Activates Members of Massachusetts National Guard

Baker Activates Members of Massachusetts National Guard

September 25, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Thursday activating up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as cities across the country prepare for possible protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

In the order, Baker said guard members will be available to help provide “emergency assistance for the preservation of life and property, preservation of order, and to afford protection to persons.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said guard members are available if municipal leaders require assistance “to protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights and to maintain public safety.” 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 