Baker Activates Members of Massachusetts National Guard

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Thursday activating up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as cities across the country prepare for possible protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

In the order, Baker said guard members will be available to help provide “emergency assistance for the preservation of life and property, preservation of order, and to afford protection to persons.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said guard members are available if municipal leaders require assistance “to protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights and to maintain public safety.”