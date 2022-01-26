You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker: After 2 Years Battling Pandemic, State is Strong

Baker: After 2 Years Battling Pandemic, State is Strong

January 26, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker’s eighth and final State of the Commonwealth address said Massachusetts has emerged stronger after a harrowing two years battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican ticked off a few priorities for his last year in office. They include a series of tax breaks, closing what he described as loopholes threatening public safety, and the state’s ongoing push to switch to a renewable energy future.

Baker said another priority is mental health, which has worsened during the pandemic.

Before wrapping up the speech, he warned about the struggles those in public life face in an increasingly divisive political landscape.

