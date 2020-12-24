Baker Announces $668 Million Small Business Relief Fund

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced a $668 million small business relief fund program to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Funds will be allocated towards an existing grant program that many businesses in Massachusetts have already applied for and into a new grant program, both administered through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

The state plans to begin assisting restaurants, retailers and other small businesses throughout the state as soon as next week.

The funds will be used to help businesses who applied to previous grant programs administered by the MGCC and are now in a pool awaiting funding.

The money will also go towards an additional grant program at MGCC that will target industries hit hardest by the ongoing pandemic.

Eligible industries will include restaurants, bars, indoor recreation and entertainment, gyms, event-support professionals such as photographers, personal services, and retail.

“These of grants of up to $75,000, or three months’ operating expenses, are designed to help small businesses pay employees, pay their rent, pay down debt, pay their utilities or other costs of operation,” said Baker.

An online application portal for the new program will open on Thursday, December 31, and will close on Friday, January 15.

Grants are expected to be awarded beginning in early February.