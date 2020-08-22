Baker Announces Agreements for Offshore Wind Projects

OAK BLUFFS – The stat has announced the signing of lease agreements with Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind to utilize the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for the staging and deployment of construction of their offshore wind projects.

Both would be located in federal waters south of Martha’s Vineyard.

“These lease agreements with Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind are another major milestone for offshore wind in Massachusetts,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“With this announcement, the Commonwealth continues its national leadership on clean energy and ensures Massachusetts workers will benefit from the jobs and economic opportunities provided by this new industry.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said that the administration is pleased that the terminal will support the completion of the clean energy projects.

“With commitments for use of the Terminal into 2027, New Bedford, the greater South Coast region, and the Commonwealth will see new local jobs and economic growth from this growing clean energy industry,” said Polito.

In May 2018 and October 2019, Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind were selected to provide a total of 1,600 megawatts of renewable offshore wind power to Massachusetts.

According to a 2018 assessment conducted for MassCEC, the deployment of 1,600 MW of offshore wind is estimated to support between 2,000 and 3,000 of direct job years over the next 10 years, as well as generate a total economic impact in the state of between $1.4 and $2.1 billion.

The two projects represent a major step towards meeting the state’s greenhouse gas emission reduction mandates, according to the administration.