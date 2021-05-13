Baker Announces Employer Vaccination Program

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker announced a new employer vaccination program to help get more residents vaccinated, as well as state efforts to get those aged 12-15 shots also.

Employers will have two main options for their employees: group appointments at mass vaccination sites and mobile, on-site clinics.

Baker said that the mass vaccination option would be fastest, with appointments available starting Monday, May 17.

Employers can request a block of appointments at any of the Commonwealth’s seven mass sites, said the state.

As part of this option, the state can provide employers with links to share with employees so that they can sign up during the same block of appointments.

There is a minimum number of 10 employees registering for this option, though there is no maximum limit.

First dose appointments will be available through June 11.

Employers are encouraged to visit the mass.gov/employervaccine site for more information on registering.

The mobile clinic option will be available for employers with 35 or more employees.

Confirmation from employees that they will participate is required ahead of time.

Employers would need to provide information for the event, including address, number of workers, indoor or outdoor space for the clinic, the type of registration and requested date and time.

Mobile clinics will be scheduled and prioritized based on the number of individuals getting vaccinated and location of the clinic, said Baker.

Mobile clinics will begin as soon as Monday, May 17 as well.

Additionally, Baker announced that children ages 12 through 15 in the Commonwealth will be able to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as Thursday, May 13.

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in that age group.

Baker says young people can book appointments or use walk-up access to get vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.