Baker Announces Final Round of Business COVID Relief Grants

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced the final round of grants as part of the state’s COVID-19 Business Relief Program.

The program, administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, has provided over $687.2 million dollars in direct cash grants to 15,112 businesses across the state since its inception in October 2020, according to Baker.

The final, 15th round of grants included a total of $4.8 million in COVID relief for 108 businesses.

43 percent of grants were awarded to minority-owned businesses, and 46 percent of grants went to women-owned businesses.

Baker said that businesses owned by veterans, individuals with disabilities, or those identifying as LGBTQ, and those operating in gateway cities who never received other aid, also received substantial support.

Restaurants and bars received $224 million, while personal services like salons received $91 million and independent retailers received $62 million.

“Recognizing that our small business community employed close to half the Commonwealth’s workforce prior to the pandemic, this program has been instrumental in helping to keep these enterprises going while supporting a substantial percentage of our workforce as we approach what we hope are the final months of this public health crisis,” said Baker.

MGCC said that it will soon announce a new funding programs focusing on small businesses, particularly low and moderate-income entrepreneurs acquiring or improving their brick-and-mortar locations.

Another program in development will assist business access tools and services such as social media, web development and team collaboration.