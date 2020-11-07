Baker Announces Measures to Protect Health of Older Adults

HYANNIS – The state recently announced additional measures to protect the health and safety of residents in long-term care facilities, updated visitation guidance and introduced long-term reforms to the industry.

Gov. Charlie Baker said that as cases of COVID-19 rise, adherence to infection control standards, adequate staffing levels and continued testing in nursing homes is more important than ever.

Through a Department of Public Health order, the Administration instituted temporary admissions freezes at certain nursing homes and rest homes to prevent and contain uncontrolled transmission of the coronavirus.

During admission freezes, a facility must stop admitting any new residents until conditions within the facility improve.

Factors that decide when freezes are instituted include the number of cases within a facility, staffing levels, failure to report a lack of adequate PPE or staff, infection control survey results, and surveillance testing compliance.

Facilities that fail to comply may be subject to financial penalties from MassHealth.

The DPH has also updated visitation and group activities guidance to increase the minimum length of any visit from 30 minutes to 45 minutes, prohibits facilities from creating policies for out of state visitors that are more restrictive than the Governor’s travel order, and aligned the definition of compassionate care visits with federal guidance, which encompasses more than end of life situations.

The guidance also specifies criteria to ensure safe indoor group activities, including spacing between residents and frequent cleaning, as well as allows facilities to use point of care (POC) rapid antigen testing for visitors.

MassHealth will also begin requiring nursing homes to report hours per patient day staffing levels on a bi-weekly basis, along with information on contingency staffing plans, including the use of agency staff.

The DPH has also released updated guidance to establish clear reporting deadlines that emphasize the importance of vaccination early in the influenza season while further defining financial penalties for non-compliance.

That follows the strengthened flu vaccine requirement for staff working with older adults in long-term care facilities, ALRs, adult day health programs, and out-of-hospital dialysis units.