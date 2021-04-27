Baker Announces New Efforts to Make Roads Safer

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced new efforts to make state roads safer.

He recently introduced legislation that includes old provisions filed in 2019 as well as new proposals such as increasing penalties for individuals who cause personal injury while driving on a suspended license.

“These proposals will make Massachusetts roadways and streets safer for all travelers and will help reduce roadway fatalities across the state,” said Baker.

“This legislative package builds upon laws enacted in 2019 to prevent and enforce distracted driving, and we look forward to working with our partners in the Legislature to take additional steps to improve road safety.”

The legislation includes proposals allowing law enforcement to stop motorists for not wearing a seatbelt, allowing red light cameras at Department of Transportation-owned intersections, requiring drivers maintain a 3 foot “safe passing distance” for bicyclists and pedestrians, and updates to Commercial Driver’s License that makes them conform with federal law.

Proposals also include requiring all Commonwealth-owned and operated vehicles over 10,000 pounds to have side guards, convex mirrors and cross-over mirrors by 2024.

Crash data reporting requirements would also add if a “vulnerable user” was involved, which refers to pedestrians, bicyclists, public works or public safety personnel, and those on farm tractors, scooters and in-line skates.

Currently, drivers are required to report any crashes resulting in serious bodily injury, death, or property damage in excess of $1,000.

With the expanded reporting requirements, the state hopes to better identify problem areas or emerging trends in road safety.