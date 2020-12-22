Baker Announces New Statewide Restrictions

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced new statewide restrictions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 over the holidays.

Beginning on December 26, indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people.

Most industries in the state will also see a decrease in capacity limits to 25 percent.

“These will be in addition to our existing orders, including the stay-at-home advisory, the face mask requirements, and early closures that are already in place,” said Baker.

“Together, the intent of these restrictions will be to pause activity, and reduce mobility, so we can reduce the spread of the virus without closing our schools or businesses.”

Industries that will be affected include restaurants, close contact personal services, theaters and performance venues, casinos, office spaces, places of worship, retail, driving schools, golf facilities, libraries, lodging common areas, arcades, fitness centers and museums.

The Baker-Polito Administration said that workers and staff at restaurants, places of worship, close contact personal services and retail businesses will not count towards the 25 percent capacity limit.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has also released updated guidance to hospitals directing them to postpone or cancel all nonessential inpatient elective invasive procedures in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increase statewide.

Patients are reminded by the state to still seek necessary care at their hospital or from their health care provider.

“This is part of what we must do, during this critical period when the vaccine is just a few months away, to slow the spread,” said Baker.

“If we can all agree to do the things that slow the spread over the next two weeks, it will help us work to build the bridge that we all need to build to the vaccine.”

K-12 education will not be affected by any of the new restrictions, said Baker.

As the holidays approach, Baker reminded residents to stay home for celebrations and avoid travel where possible, as well as continue to abide by safety guidelines and wear masks, socially distance and practice good hand hygiene.