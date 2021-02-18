Baker Announces Next Group Eligible for Vaccination

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is opening vaccinations for COVID-19 to the next group of eligible residents.

Those who are age 65 and older and those with two or more certain medical conditions, including asthma, can book appointments on mass.gov. starting on Tuesday.

Baker said that almost 1 million individuals in the state are now eligible for the vaccine with the addition of the new group.

Due to limited vaccine supply and such high demand, Baker said that it could take more than a month for all eligible residents to secure an appointment, unless federal supply significantly increases.

According to Baker, Massachusetts has been receiving approximately 110,000 first doses per week.

He encouraged residents to continue to check the website as more appointments are added on a rolling basis.

The administration said that the list of medical conditions that make individuals 16 and older eligible for the vaccine is in concert with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The full list of Phase 2 eligible medical conditions, of which an individual must have two or more of in order to be eligible to receive a vaccine, can be found on the CDC’s website.

Baker also said that local boards of health have been made aware of the Commonwealth’s new streamlined vaccination plan that will prioritize equity and efficiency as supplies remain scarce.

He said that plan will increase vaccine access at high throughput locations such as mass vaccination sites and pharmacies, as well as increasing distribution for communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

The state is asking local boards of health to support vaccinations for homebound individuals and older adults in private and public low income housing, as well as encourage residents to get vaccinated at mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and other locations open to all residents.

The Commonwealth is also urging local boards of health to increase vaccine awareness of safety and efficacy so that communities will be ready and willing to get vaccinated once supply becomes available.

Baker said that there are currently over 10 vaccination locations across the state, and that almost 95 percent of residents live within a 45-minute drive of a mass vaccination site or within 30 minutes of a regional high volume site.

Several regional and local leaders recently sent a letter to Governor Charlie Baker, urging him to expand the COVID-19 vaccination process in Cape Cod.

More information about vaccine distribution on Cape, as well as a map of vaccination locations, can be found here.

The state’s official vaccination appointment hotline can be reached by calling 2-1-1.