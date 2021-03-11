Baker Announces Preregistration System for Vaccination Appointments

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced a new preregistration system for the state’s seven mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The state said that the new system aims to make it easier to request and book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at a nearby location when they are available.

Baker also said that the more sites will be added to the system in the coming weeks.

The new system launches Friday, March 12, and will be replacing the current booking platform for mass vaccination sites in the online setting.

Eligible residents will be asked to fill out an online form at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine to request to book an appointment at a nearby mass vaccination site.

Residents will then get a confirmation either by text, email, or phone and receive a weekly update about their status.

When an appointment becomes available, the resident will be notified and will have 24 hours to accept it.

If an appointment is not accepted after that time, then the resident will go back into the queue to wait for another appointment.

The preregistration process allows family members, caregivers or other campaigning of older residents to fill out the form on behalf of someone else.

Residents may opt-out of the queue at any time to secure an appointment elsewhere.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line available by dialing 2-1-1 will assist individuals who do not have access to the internet in filling out the form and preregistering.

Appointments will be offered based on vaccine eligibility and the availability of appointments at mass vaccination sites, though other sites will be added to the system in April, said Baker.

Due to high demand and limited supply, the state said that there are only a small number of appointments for eligible residents.

Baker said that it may take several weeks for eligible, preregistered residents to receive a notification about an available appointment.

Once the system opens on Friday, it will replace the weekly Thursday appointment release for mass vaccination sites only moving forward, but will not affect this week’s appointments.

Four dedicated days for educators to get vaccinated at mass vaccination sites were also announced by the Baker-Polito Administration.

The days are in an effort to support the President Biden’s directive for states to prioritize teacher vaccinations.

On March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 11, the state’s seven mass vaccination sites will only offer first dose appointments for K-12 educators, childcare workers and K-12 school staff.

Other vaccine providers across the state are also encouraged to set aside the dates for educators for consistency, but they are not required.

Providers are asked to submit their dates for educator clinics by March 16.

They are also told that they cannot restrict access to individuals who live or work in a particular area.

The state’s vaccine finder website can be found here.

More information about Cape Cod’s vaccine distribution process can be found here.