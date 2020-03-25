Baker Announces School and Child Care Closures to Extend into May, Other Virus Measures

BOSTON-Governor Charlie Baker has announced that all public and private schools, along with non-emergency childcare programs, will remain closed until May 4 due to the novel coronavirus.

This extension aims to allow school administrators to complete course requirements and to expand remote learning for students.

The order doesn’t apply to residential special education schools.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is asking educators to develop learning resources through April.

Baker also announced that the state is making steps to protect vulnerable and low-income families from homelessness during the pandemic. Terminations of federal and state rental vouchers will be temporarily suspended, and the state is urging housing operators to suspend non-essential evictions.

Grocery stores and pharmacies across the state will now be required to offer adults 60 years of age and over at least an hour a day to shop, provide sanitation resources for shoppers to clean things such as carts and baskets, implement proper social distancing rules, and close self-service food stations.

For more information on the announcements made by Charlie Baker this afternoon, click here.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.