Baker: Children Ages 12 to 15 Will Be Able to Get Vaccinated

May 12, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says children ages 12 through 15 will be able to start receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots in Massachusetts as soon as Thursday.

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in that age group.

Now the state will begin vaccinating the 400,000 Massachusetts residents in that age group.

Baker says young people can book appointments or use walk-up access to get vaccinated.

Baker made the comments after touring a Norwood facility of Moderna, which is also seeking a federal OK to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.

By STEVE LEBLANC, Associated Press
