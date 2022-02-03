Gov. Baker Confident Feds Will Fund Cape Cod Bridge Replacements

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is confident that the project to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges will be paid by the federal government.

That’s according to a recent WGBH report, which detailed Baker’s meeting with a high-ranking official with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Pentagon.

The report added that Baker is “optimistic” that before 2022’s end, the project–which could potentially cost upwards of $2 billion–can get rolling with funding.

This meeting came a few months after President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed and signed into law in the nation’s capital.

Federal and state officials representing Massachusetts constituents on both sides of the aisle have all called upon the federal government to allocate money for the replacement of the bridges spanning across the Cape Cod Canal.

Back in 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers recommended a full replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

Federal and state officials reached a memorandum of understanding in 2020 stating that ownership of the bridges would be transferred from the Army Corps to the state after the federally-funded project was completed.