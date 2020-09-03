You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Declares September as Emergency Preparedness Month

Baker Declares September as Emergency Preparedness Month

September 3, 2020

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has named September as Emergency Preparedness Month in the Commonwealth.

Residents and organizations in Massachusetts will be encouraged to develop plans of action should a natural disaster or emergency situation impact the state.

Information and tips will be shared by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Department of Public Health throughout the month.

The state will also highlight the work done by front line workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a part of the campaign.

