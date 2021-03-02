You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Defends Call to Ease Coronavirus Business Restrictions

Baker Defends Call to Ease Coronavirus Business Restrictions

March 2, 2021

BOSTON (AP)-Governor Charlie Baker is coming under criticism from some health experts who are warning that his decision to ease many of the state’s coronavirus restrictions is too soon and may lead to more misery down the road.

Starting Monday, restaurant capacity limits have been lifted entirely, but parties must be spaced six feet apart with a maximum of six diners per table, and a 90-minute limit per stay. Capacity limits across other businesses have also been raised to 50%.

Baker said recent public health data–including falling numbers of new infections and hospitalizations–support the easing of restrictions.

