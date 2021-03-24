Baker Defends Handling of Vaccine Rollout Efforts

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker again defended his administration’s handling of the state’s vaccine rollout efforts during a public hearing Tuesday before a state legislative panel monitoring the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lawmakers pressed Baker on a range of topics, including the state’s heavy reliance on mass vaccination sites to get shots into arms despite long-standing plans to rely on the state’s local public health infrastructure in a public health emergency.

Massachusetts has already paid more than $4 million to three companies to set up a call center to manage the scramble for coronavirus vaccine appointments, The Boston Globe reported.

From The Associated Press