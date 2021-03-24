You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Defends Handling of Vaccine Rollout Efforts

Baker Defends Handling of Vaccine Rollout Efforts

March 24, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker again defended his administration’s handling of the state’s vaccine rollout efforts during a public hearing Tuesday before a state legislative panel monitoring the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lawmakers pressed Baker on a range of topics, including the state’s heavy reliance on mass vaccination sites to get shots into arms despite long-standing plans to rely on the state’s local public health infrastructure in a public health emergency.

Massachusetts has already paid more than $4 million to three companies to set up a call center to manage the scramble for coronavirus vaccine appointments, The Boston Globe reported.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 