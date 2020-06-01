Baker Enacts Executive Order Ahead of Further Reopening Measures

BOSTON-An executive order was issued by Governor Charlie Maker Monday ahead of further state reopening plans in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The order outlines where certain businesses, enterprises, and activities fall under which of the remaining three reopening phases. Those that fall under the second phase will also be permitted to prepare for safe operations. Workers can now be permitted into their workplaces, but only to “conduct necessary preparations” before the second phase begins.

The following is from a release published by the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development: