You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Grilled by Lawmakers on COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

Baker Grilled by Lawmakers on COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

February 26, 2021

BOSTON (AP)-Massachusetts lawmakers grilled Governor Charlie Baker during a virtual oversight hearing Thursday, pressing him on the state’s rocky COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan that has frustrated many residents trying to book appointments for a shot.

Baker pointed to a limited vaccine supply made available each week by the federal government as the primary source of frustration, with demand far outpacing supply.

But lawmakers said the state’s handling of the vaccine distribution, including a glitchy vaccine website that crashed just as shots were being made available to those 65 or older and those with certain medical conditions, has added to the woes.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

