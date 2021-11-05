Baker Outlines Access to Pediatric COVID Vaccine

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has outlined how the recently-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11 will be distributed across the state.

Over 500 locations will be providing access to the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the Commonwealth, including retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospitals, state sites and mobile clinics.

“With this mixed model of providers, nearly every Massachusetts child lives within 30 minutes of a vaccine clinic,” said Gov. Baker.

“Pediatric doses are here and more will be coming. We don’t anticipate any supply issues, which, as we all know, back at the very beginning of this was a significant concern.”

Some appointments are already open for booking, with more locations expected to become available in the coming days.

Baker said that those who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.

The state’s VaxFinder tool, found here, also shows a full list of available vaccination locations that can be narrowed down by selecting Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the search parameters.

For those without internet access, the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line remains available Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 6 pm and Saturday through Sunday 9 am to 2 pm by calling 2-1-1.

More information on the vaccine can be found on the state’s website here.