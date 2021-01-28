Baker’s Proposed Budget Holds Taxes Steady

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget would hold taxes steady in the state.

The budget proposal allots money for items such as underprivileged students and local aid to cities and towns across the state.

“We don’t believe raising taxes on the residents of the Commonwealth, especially in the midst of all that is going on, is the right thing to do,” said Baker.

The state has made use of a “rainy day fund” to help combat financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.

Baker said the state will maintain strong reserves going forward.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter