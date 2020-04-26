School Lunch Program to Get Federal Assistance

BOSTON – The state has received federal approval to promote increased food security for families who participate in the Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program through an initiative titled Pandemic EBT or P-EBT.

As of October 2019, more than 500,000 students receive free or reduced- price meals through the NSLP. All families receiving P-EBT will receive $5.70 per student per number of days school closure lasted.

“The initiative will bring close to $200 million into the Commonwealth’s economy, supporting our local grocery stores, corner stores, and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw.

Funding will be administered to families who participate in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs. SNAP applications have increased by nearly 400 percent since the start of the health crisis.

The state has partnered with The Shah Family Foundation and Project Bread to share information and resources who will be receiving P-EBT.