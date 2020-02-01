Baker-Polito Administration Grants Funds to Combat Violence Against Women

HYANNIS-The Baker-Polito administration has announced that approximately $3 million have been granted to organizations, police departments, and agencies across the state–including four on the Cape and Islands–to combat violence against women.

As a part of the Violence Against Women Act’s Services Training Officers Prosecutors Grant Program, the money will be used to create and utilize effective responses to sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, and other transgressions against women and girls.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services received $30,488.65 for a domestic violence victim response enhancement program.

The Mashpee Police Department was given $54,209.11 for a civilian police advocate, while the Yarmouth Police Department gained $62,115.92 to develop a partnership with an advocate from Independence House in Hyannis.

Independence House specifically was granted $125,370.44 for crisis intervention safety planning, advocacy, as well as group and individual counseling.