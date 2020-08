WAREHAM – The state has granted nearly $8 million to the UMass Cranberry Station in Wareham in an effort to promote the cranberry industry.

Governor Charlie Baker stated in a release that the money will support an expanded research capacity in order to secure the sustainability of one of the state’s most important agricultural crops.

$5.75 million of the $7.75 million in total funding was made available through the 2018 Environmental Bond Bill.