Baker Gets Vaccine, Urges Continued COVID Safety Practices

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently emphasized the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine amid increasing case numbers.

He made the announcement shortly after receiving his own first-shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the Hynes Convention Center through the state’s preregistration program.

“You may experience some side effects from the vaccine, but as the nurse downstairs told me, that’s just a sign that the vaccine is taking. And you certainly won’t get COVID from the shot,” said Baker.

“The COVID vaccines also protect you from the new variants, of which there are several now not just here in Massachusetts, but around the country and around the world.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking “variants of concern” in the nation and in Massachusetts, and recently reported that the state had over 50 cases of the P.1 Brazilian variant of COVID.

Baker said that the vaccination infrastructure across the state is easily capable of handling more vaccination appointments than the number of doses it currently receives from the federal government on a weekly basis.

Over 2.5 million people in the state have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

Just over 20 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus, according to John Hopkins University and Medicine.

“There are clear signs that we’re getting a little closer to returning to normal. Many businesses are starting to reopen, vaccines are letting people see their friends and family that they haven’t been able to see for months, and this week many elementary schools across the Commonwealth that have been remote only returned to the classroom.”

According to Baker, 90 percent of elementary schools in the state are back to in-person learning.

Even with continued vaccination efforts, Baker still reiterated the importance of continuing to practice COVID safety guidance, such as wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, and avoiding large gatherings, even after getting vaccinated.