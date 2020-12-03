Baker Says No Planned Closings Despite Rising Case Numbers

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently gave an update on the state’s response to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases across Massachusetts.

He said that the state government does not currently intend to institute any further economic restrictions or issue any orders after recent increased travel and gatherings due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“At this time, the Commonwealth is not planning any additional closures or restrictions. We’ll continue to follow closely the public health data, and continue to make decisions based on that,” said Baker.

“The public will be given, as they have been in almost every instance and circumstance since the beginning of this, clear notice before anything new goes into effect.”

Governor Baker said that residents should always look to verified sources like mass.gov for their information on the most recent COVID-19 updates and avoid rumors from unreliable sources.

As the holiday season continues, Baker said that houses of worship have done well in adapting through online or outdoor services.

However, Baker said that a number of COVID-19 clusters are still attributable to places of worship and stressed mask-wearing and socially distancing during in-person services.

Despite reports of incidences, he specified that there will be no closures of places of worship at this time.

Governor Baker reiterated the need to socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene even as advances in vaccine developments provide hope of returning to pre-COVID conditions within the community.

“It’s certainly fair to say that with all the work that’s been going on around vaccines and other issues, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. But that’s all the more reason at this point in time, as we head into the holidays, to dig a little deeper and continue to make the difficult choices that the vaccine and the times require,” said Baker.

Bakers asked residents to keep gatherings small during the upcoming holidays, similarly to Thanksgiving, and to follow the stay-at-home advisory as closely as possible.